Five cars in a Dunedin industrial car yard were allegedly set alight in a suspected arson.

Police and fire crews were called to the blazes located at a Fairfield vehicle logistics company, Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said.

A Fenz spokesman said crews were called to the site in Chadwick St, Fairfield at 5am on Friday.

Firefighters from Lookout Point and Roslyn discovered multiple vehicles on fire in the lot.

The fires were extinguished and the blaze was deemed suspicious, the spokesman said.

“A fire investigator is in attendance currently investigating the cause.”

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz