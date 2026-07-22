A pitch by Dunedin councillor Benedict Ong about how international medical specialists might be attracted to the city failed before it had even begun. Cr Ong wanted to use New Zealand’s free-trade agreement with India to that end, but his notice of motion to the Dunedin City Council needed to have support from at least one colleague for it to be discussed. Deputy mayor Cherry Lucas asked councillors yesterday if somebody might second the motion — the room fell silent, so it lapsed. Cr Ong had argued before the meeting setting up Dunedin to benefit from the free-trade agreement could significantly reduce long waiting times for medical and specialist services. At the meeting, and afterwards, he highlighted several councillors had not been able to remain until the end, when his notice came up. “I am part of an occasional quartet that’s quite closely aligned in thinking, even as we don’t discuss things … I’m the only one of that that was here.” Councillors had not done the right thing for their community, he said. ©Allied MediaCr Benedict Ong. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery Cr Ong had more success with another notice of motion earlier in the day. This one asked the government to reconsider scrapping a scheme that reimburses tertiary students for final-year fees. The resolution passed 9-5, although several elected members said it asked for nothing in particular from council staff, so it would result in no action. Cr Lucas called it virtue signalling. Cr Brent Weatherall said education policy was an issue for Parliament. Cr Christine Garey, who voted for the resolution, said the education sector was a significant driver of the economy. Cr Mickey Treadwell said the government’s decision to remove the fees-free policy was an injustice. Minister for Tertiary Education Penny Simmonds said the government would not be reconsidering its decision. Its focus remained on reprioritising funding from the fees-free policy into initiatives that would support more young people to access further education, trades training and employment opportunities. “Following advice from officials, decisions about tertiary education funding were based on where investment would deliver the greatest benefit for learners.” Cr Ong said he was not surprised by the minister’s response. grant.miller@odt.co.nz