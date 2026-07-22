Sheep feed on hay following snow at Lee Stream earlier this month. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Single-digit highs and temperatures dropping as low as -7˚C will bite, while widespread snow could fall to low levels over much of Southland and inland Otago this weekend.

MetService meteorologist John Law said snow was expected to start falling late tomorrow night around the southern regions, and would continue in Southland and Central Otago until late Saturday morning.

“I think there will be a chance of perhaps some pretty low levels of snow, particularly in those central parts of Otago, overnight Friday, in towards Saturday.”

MetService on Thursday issued road snowfall warnings for the Crown Range Road and the Milford Road, (State Highway 94) from Friday into Saturday.

Mr Law said northwesterlies would bring warmer temperatures to Dunedin today, which is forecast to reach 15˚C.

But it would also bring rain, which was expected to spread across the southern regions tomorrow.

Later in the day, those winds would turn southwesterly, bringing very cold air up from the Southern Ocean, which would likely turn the rain to snow.

“You need a few things for snow.

“You need the moisture, but you also need those cold temperatures, and I think Friday night is our best chance for both of those as they run through.”

Mr Law said the snow would miss Dunedin and Oamaru, but Balclutha and the rest of South Otago could see a lot of snow.

“I think snow to low levels will be a bigger risk for those more inland areas.

“And because the temperatures are so cold, I think the snow will probably settle.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see some of those higher roads have some issues with some snowfall through there.”

He said Saturday night into Sunday morning was expected to be “extremely cold”, temperatures well below zero bringing frost and black ice to roads across Otago and Southland.

“I think the real issue will be, any moisture that comes through and then hits a cold road, will freeze.

“It will definitely be worth taking extra care, particularly for that first part of the morning on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Sunday morning — it will be really cold, really frosty.

“If you plan to head out and about in the early hours of the morning, just be aware that there will be these pockets of frost, especially in shady areas.

“So, it will be important to take extra time and extra care on the roads over the next few days.”

Despite the frigid forecast, organisers of the New Zealand and Australian defence forces say Exercise Tauwharenīkau would still go ahead around Gore.

“It’s important to train in all-weather situations.”

A ridge of high pressure was expected to build later on Sunday, and Mr Law said the weather would warm up to “double digits” again for the start of next week.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz