Road spikes used in South D pursuit

A 17-year-old youth is due in court after leading police on a late-night pursuit around South Dunedin allegedly without headlights, and ended with his car being road spiked.

Sergeant Matt Lee said the driver was signalled to stop by police due to his ‘‘manner of driving’’, about 11.15pm yesterday in Bay View Rd.

‘‘But it failed to stop, and accelerated up Allandale Rd.

‘‘Police did not pursue the vehicle but conducted inquiries to locate the vehicle.’’

The vehicle was spotted again by police about 20 minutes later, he said.

‘‘The driver again tried to evade police by deactivating the car’s headlights.

‘‘The vehicle was successfully stopped, using road spikes on Playfair St, and the driver attempted to run away.’’

He was quickly apprehended by police and was charged with failing to stop and reckless driving.

Sgt Lee said the youth showed signs of being under the influence of drugs, so police conducted a compulsory impairment test.

He failed the test, so bloods were taken and police are awaiting the results.

Further charges may follow.

The youth has been bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date and the vehicle has been impounded.

