Sacked worker threatened to torch work site

A Dunedin man so incensed about getting the sack threatened to burn the work site to the ground.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to an address on Musselburgh Rise on Friday afternoon.

A 22-year-old man had taken exception to being fired for failing to turn up to work.

The man went to the work site, threatened to burn it to the ground, and then grabbed a metal bar and tried to fight a builder there.

Inquiries were ongoing and the man was yet to be located, Snr Sgt Bond said.