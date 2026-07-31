They moved it inside to protect people from the rain but that did not stop the fervour of the School Strike For Climate. In fact, holding it in St Paul’s Cathedral yesterday gave it the feel of a congregation, as students laid out their demands, including repealing the Fast-track Approvals Act 2024, improving youth engagement between council and government, and increased public education about climate change and protecting the environment. © Allied MediaDean of St Paul's Cathedral, the Very Rev Tony Curtis takes a selfie with some of the protestors at the School Strike for climate, St Pauls Cathedral on Friday. Photo: Linda Robertson Dean of St Paul's Cathedral, the Very Rev Tony Curtis said the church was more than happy to host the ’ event. “It's a big thing . . . to support good stewardship of the environment. “I think we've been really concerned about some of the moves to increase the problems that humanity has caused and we're really pleased to see the next generation taking a lead on opposing that.” Dr Curtis said many of the students were part of the youth congregation or Trinity College students “and then of course all their friends from the schools around the city”. Several students spoke about environmental issues at the event, while a host of bands also played. Several city councillors and Dunedin MP Rachel Brooking were also present. © Allied MediaEvie Dummer, 17, of Trinity Catholic College speaks at the School Strike for climate, St Pauls Cathedral. Photo: Linda Robertson Student Evie Dummer, 17, gave an address about Santana Minerals’ proposed Bendigo-Ophir gold mine. “We did a topic on it in geography at school and I found that I was actually really interested in the whole mining aspect and what it means for our environment. “So then I did my own personal research . . . It's the fact that it's taking such a beautiful place and taking it forever; it's taking what could be used by future generations and just taking it away.” © Allied MediaMembers of The Velveteen, (from left) Made Newton (guitar), Daphne Kendrick (vocals), Casey Revill (drums) and Theodora Clarke-Wallace (bass), all 16, a music group from Trinity Catholic College, perform at the strike. Photo: Linda Robertson Co-organiser Theodora Clarke-Wallace, 16, said she was delighted with the turnout and energy. She also performed in one of the bands, The Velveteen “There's still more to come, and it's just amazing to see all this youth action and all these people who care about this, and also want to perform and have fun while they're doing it.”