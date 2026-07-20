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Small but mighty cancer diagnosis device a winner

University of Otago biochemistry post-doctoral fellow Dr Judy Ann Cocadiz will represent New Zealand at the Global Falling Walls Lab competition in Germany, with her initiative for a small device that can capture tiny pieces of genetic material which may help doctors diagnose cancer earlier. Photo: Peter McIntosh
University of Otago biochemistry post-doctoral fellow Dr Judy Ann Cocadiz will represent New Zealand at the Global Falling Walls Lab competition in Germany, with her initiative for a small device that can capture tiny pieces of genetic material which may help doctors diagnose cancer earlier. Photo: Peter McIntosh
University of Otago biochemistry post-doctoral fellow Dr Judy Ann Cocadiz will represent New Zealand at the Global Falling Walls Lab competition in Germany, with her initiative for a small device that can capture tiny pieces of genetic material which may help doctors diagnose cancer earlier. Photo: Peter McIntosh
John Lewis
Monday, July 20, 2026
News|Dunedin
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