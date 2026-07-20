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Time ticking on bid to replace important weather satellite

Inspecting part of a prototype weather satellite are (from left) University of Otago physicist Dr Mallika Suresh, Victoria University of Wellington space research chief scientist/engineer Prof Randy Pollock, and University of Otago physicists Prof Harald Schwefel and Annika Seppala, who are among a large group of authorities from around the globe working on the project. Photo: Peter McIntosh
Inspecting part of a prototype weather satellite are (from left) University of Otago physicist Dr Mallika Suresh, Victoria University of Wellington space research chief scientist/engineer Prof Randy Pollock, and University of Otago physicists Prof Harald Schwefel and Annika Seppala, who are among a large group of authorities from around the globe working on the project. Photo: Peter McIntosh
Inspecting part of a prototype weather satellite are (from left) University of Otago physicist Dr Mallika Suresh, Victoria University of Wellington space research chief scientist/engineer Prof Randy Pollock, and University of Otago physicists Prof Harald Schwefel and Annika Seppala, who are among a large group of authorities from around the globe working on the project. Photo: Peter McIntosh
John Lewis
Monday, July 20, 2026
News|Dunedin
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