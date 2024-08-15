Tourist driver nearly five times over limit: police

The driver was nearly five times the legal limit, police say. Photo: ODT files

An Australian man on holiday was caught driving nearly five times over the legal alcohol limit, police say, after they noticed an ‘‘extremely strong smell of alcohol’’ wafting from his vehicle.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers stopped a vehicle in Castle St at 1.25am today after observing a ‘‘strange manner of driving’’.

The vehicle, driven by a 39-year-old man, contained five occupants and had ‘‘an extremely strong smell of alcohol emanating from the vehicle,’’ he said.

The driver admitted to recently consuming alcohol and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1229mcg - nearly five times over the legal limit for adults.

The limit is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

Sgt Lee said the man told officers he had no driver’s licence and was on holiday in New Zealand from Australia.

He would appear in the Dunedin District Court today charged with having a breath alcohol level of more than 400mg.

Police were holding his passport until his appearance in court, Sgt Lee said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz