A Dunedin street fight took a turn when a firearm was pulled, sparking an armed offenders response and an hours-long police lockdown.

At 2.45pm on Sunday a report of “disorder and fighting” by a group outside a Tedder St, St Kilda address led to the armed offenders squad (AOS) being dispatched, Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said.

It was reported that a firearm had allegedly been presented by one of the property’s occupants.

Police cordoned off the address,

“While the street was cordoned off all occupants presented themselves to police without incident,” Snr Sgt Notman said.

Tedder St was cordoned off from Bay View Rd to New St until it was lifted about 6pm.

No injuries were reported.

The AOS cleared the address and located two .22 rifles, a semi-automatic shotgun and live shotgun shells.

A 37-year-old woman living at the address was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

She will appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz