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The Highlanders match against the Jaguares on Sunday (NZ time) will be played in front of empty stands.
The Jaguares announced today the Super Rugby match will be played in front of no spectators.
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The Argentinian side announced on Friday morning (AEDT) that the match would be played without any spectators and offered refunds to anyone planning to attend.
"In view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in Argentina, we inform that the match between Jaguares and Highlanders will be held as a closed-door event at Jose Amalfitani Stadium, in accordance with the measure taken by the Government of the City of Buenos Aires which includes all mass events," the statement read.
"We assume our responsibility as organisers in the face of a public health issue that is threatening society as a whole."
The sides are due to play at noon on Sunday (NZ time).