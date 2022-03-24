Global Insight: Ukraine invasion could spur action on hunger

- Watch full interview below

Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine might force world leaders to take real steps to address hunger worldwide, Professor Robert Patman says.

A looming global food shortage exacerbated by the invasion, and the consequent threat of a new European migrant crisis, might be the catalyst rich countries need to take seriously long-standing global food inequities that cause 800 million people to regularly go hungry, the international affairs specialist told Global Insight.

Wheat is harvested in a field near the village of Suvorovskaya in Russia's Stavropol region. File photo: Reuters

‘‘It might act as a rethink globally about the fact that so many people . . . simply do not get enough to eat,’’ Prof Patman says.

Prof Patman also commented on the progress of the Russian invasion and the likelihood of Western alliance forces intervening in the war in Ukraine.