10,205 new community cases, 958 in South

There are 10,205 new community cases of Covid-19 including 958 in the South to report today and 9 Covid-related deaths including one from the South.

The Ministry of Health updated the case numbers by written statement this afternoon.

It said the seven-day rolling average of case numbers continued to decline, today's seven-day rolling average is 13,218, while the seven-day rolling average of cases as at last Monday was 16,102.

The nine deaths being reported today include people who have died over the past 3 days.

Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 405 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 20.

Of the people whose deaths we are reporting today, one person was from the Auckland region, three from Waikato, two from Lakes, two from the Wellington region, and one from Southern.

One person was in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s, and four were over-90.

Five were men and four were women.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (407), Auckland (1,835), Waikato (878), Bay of Plenty (571), Lakes (267), Hawke’s Bay (454), MidCentral (531), Whanganui (249), Taranaki (357), Tairāwhiti (125), Wairarapa (92), Capital and Coast (745), Hutt Valley (390), Nelson Marlborough (398), Canterbury (1,664), South Canterbury (207), Southern (958), West Coast (76); Unknown (1)

Cases in hospital: total number 734: Northland: 28; Waitemata: 111; Counties Manukau: 131; Auckland: 108; Waikato: 75; Bay of Plenty: 37; Lakes: 14; Tairāwhiti: 3, Hawke’s Bay: 33; Taranaki: 21; Whanganui: 5; MidCentral: 20; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 21; Capital and Coast: 16; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury: 49; South Canterbury: 9; West Coast: 5; Southern: 33

A reminder that from 11.59pm tonight, there is no requirement to use My Vaccine Pass.

Businesses will still be able to use the system if they would like to.

As restrictions around the pass ease, it is important for people to continue to follow public health advice to stay at home, away from school or work if you’re feeling unwell. Another way to protect you and your whanau is to get vaccinated if you haven’t already done so.