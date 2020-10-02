Friday, 2 October 2020

Angela Blackmoore cold case: Trial for two murder-accused hit by delay

    1. News
    2. National

    Angela Blackmoore. Photo: Supplied via NZH
    Angela Blackmoore. Photo: Supplied via NZH
    The trial for two people accused of killing a young Christchurch mum 25 years ago has been delayed.

    Angela Blackmoore was 10 weeks pregnant when she was bludgeoned and stabbed to death on August 17, 1995, while her two-year-old son Dillon slept in the next room.

    For years, Blackmoore's murder remained unsolved, making it one of the most infamous cold cases in modern New Zealand history.

    But last year, 45-year-old Jeremy Powell was charged with carrying out a contract killing.

    In June this year, Powell, who claimed he was paid $10,000 to carry out the killing, was sentenced at the High Court in Christchurch to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

    Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 48, was also charged with murder, along with a 47-year-old man who has interim name suppression.

    They have both pleaded not guilty.

    A 3-4 week trial was scheduled to begin at the High Court in Christchurch on February 15 next year.

    However, at a pre-trial callover before Justice Rob Osborne this morning, it was revealed that the trial date will be vacated.

    A new trial date is yet to be confirmed.

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter