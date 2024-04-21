Body found in Wellington Harbour

Māhina Bay, Wellington Region. Photo: Google Maps

A woman has been found dead in Wellington Harbour this morning.

Police are appealing for information to help identify the woman, who was found in the water off Māhina Bay about 8am.

She was believed to be between 60 and 70 years old, wearing activewear, including a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing.

Police said there would be an increased presence in the area while they carry out their investigation, including shoreline searches.

Anyone who has information can call police on 111 and reference event number P058493779.