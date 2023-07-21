Cellphone found in search for missing real estate agent

Yanfei Bao was last seen on Wednesday morning.

Police have found a cellphone belonging to missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

This evening, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police were “growingly concerned” for Bao, who was reported missing on Wednesday.

”Ms Bao’s disappearance is unexplained, and a missing person investigation remains ongoing.

”She was last seen conducting her business as a real estate agent on Vickerys Road in the Wigram Area about 10.30am.

”Since then, she failed to pick up her daughter from after-school care and her car, a silver Nissan Dualis, has been located nearby the area she was last seen on Iroquois Place.

”Today, police searched a number of areas and located one of Ms Bao’s personal items [the phone] on the Southern Motorway. But Ms Bao remains missing.”

Reeves said the longer Bao was missing, the more police concerns would grow.

She said the fact she didn’t have her cellphone, which was found in bushes at the side of the motorway, was particularly concerning.

She said police had been fortunate with the information coming from members of the public.

“It’s through that good investigative work and help from the public we’ve been able to find her phone,” Reeves said.

Yanfei Bao was last seen about 10.30am on Wednesday on Vickerys Rd, Wigram, where she was “carrying out a matter of business”. Photo: NZ Herald

The last person who saw Bao was a homeowner, whom Bao visited.

”We are now interested to hear from any members of the public who might have been travelling on the motorway on Wednesday and noticed anything out of the ordinary.

”Anyone with any piece of information no matter how small is encouraged to contact Police immediately.

”Police have also been conducting door-to-door inquires in the area she was last seen.

”If you live in this area and have not spoken with police but have access to CCTV footage of the street area, police would like to hear from you.

”I would like to reiterate that police and Ms Bao’s family are deeply concerned for her safety. This is very out of character and her loved ones are desperate to hear from her and know she is safe.”

Boa’s husband, Paul Gooch, had also prepared a statement which was provided to media.

”My family and I are deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of my beloved wife, Yanfei Bao.

”Our 9-year-old daughter and I are desperate for any information that could help police locate her.”

Bao was a “dedicated real estate consultant” who was “engaging with the local community through door knocking when she went missing and we have not heard from her since”.

”We are incredibly worried and ask for any assistance from anyone that knows something.

”We pray for Yanfei’s safe return and would like to thank everyone for their vigilance and support at this time.”

On Friday morning some of her colleagues were out delivering leaflets in people’s letterboxes in the Wigram area. The leaflet says “help us find Yanfei Bao!”.

Anyone with information is urged to call 111 and quote event number P055385539.