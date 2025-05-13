Chickens all over road after truck rolls in Canterbury

Multiple chickens have reportedly been killed after a truck and trailer unit crashed near Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Weedons Rd and Jones Rd in Rolleston about 8.45am.

A police spokesperson said there did not appear to be any significant injuries after the single-vehicle crash.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

But hundreds of chickens being carried on the truck have spilled on to the road and some had reportedly died.

Traffic management was in place at the scene and southbound traffic was being diverted, police said.

A New Zealand Herald photographer at the scene said local chicken farmers rushed to help round up the chickens and put them back in their cages.