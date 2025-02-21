China conducts military drills in Tasman Sea, flights diverted

The Jiangkai-class frigate Hengyang was among the Chinese flotilla sailing east of Sydney. Photo: Australia Department of Defence

Airlines have modified flight paths between New Zealand and Australia after China notified Australia the People's Liberation Army Navy would hold live-fire exercises off the New South Wales coast in international waters, a rare event.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters on Friday afternoon that the time period for the Chinese navy exercises had expired, and it was unclear if live fire had been used by the Chinese navy.

"China issued, in accordance with practice, an alert that it would be conducting these activities, including the potential use of live fire. It's outside of Australia's exclusive economic zone," he said, indicating it was at least 200 nautical miles (370 km) offshore.

"According to defence, there has been no imminent risk of danger to any Australian assets or New Zealand assets, and that's why this notification occurs," he added.

A People's Liberation Army Navy frigate, cruiser and replenishment vessel last week entered Australia's maritime approaches, and travelled down Australia's east coast this week, monitored by the navies and air forces of Australia and New Zealand.

Airlines were contacted by Australia's air traffic control agency on Friday warning them of reports of live fire where the Chinese navy task group was operating, the agency and Australian officials said.

"The Civil Aviation Authority and Airservices Australia are aware of reports of live firing in international waters," air traffic control agency Airservices Australia said in a statement.

"As a precaution, we have advised airlines with flights planned in the area," it added.

Qantas QAN.AX and its low-cost arm Jetstar were monitoring the airspace and temporarily adjusted some flights across the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand.

Air New Zealand AIR.NZ said it had modified flight paths as needed to avoid the area, with no impact to its operations, while Virgin Australia IPO-VIR.AX was following instructions from Airservices Australia.

Albanese said he had contacted New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon about the matter.

"The chief of the defence force has advised that it's not clear whether there was any actual live fire used in this area, but it is consistent with international law," Albanese said.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong would raise the matter with her Chinese counterpart in South Africa, where they are attending the G20 foreign ministers meeting, he added.

Wong said the live fire was "an evolving situation".

"We do have concerns about the transparency associated with this and the notice, and I certainly will be having a discussion with (China's) Foreign Minister Wang about that," she said in an ABC television interview on Friday.