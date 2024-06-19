Christchurch City Council to exit LGNZ

Christchurch City Council's main building in Worcester St. Photo: RNZ

Christchurch City Council has announced it is resigning from Local Government New Zealand.

Councillors at a meeting today decided to no longer be part of LGNZ, after membership costs rose by more than $20,000 to $163,254.75 for the coming year.

The decision came after a report was presented at the meeting regarding renewing the annual membership subscription for the association, which represents the interests of councils around the country.

Councillors voted to put the unspent budget for this year towards elected member professional training, workplace support services and parliamentary engagement.

In March 2023, Auckland Council voted to leave LGNZ after Mayor Wayne Brown used his casting vote when the votes were tied 10-10.