Fatal crash closes SH1 near Bulls

One person is dead after a crash involving a logging truck and two cars in Manawatu this afternoon.

The crash happened about 10 kilometres south of Sanson, which is south of Bulls.

The person who died was the only person in the car.

The driver of the truck has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, and those in the second car are uninjured.

State Highway 1 is expected to stay closed for some time as the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Diversions are in place.