Holiday toll zero, but care urged on roads

Photo: RNZ

The Labour Weekend road toll stands at zero so far, as holidaymakers begin to make their way home.

The New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi warns traffic congestion on highways in and out of main urban centres was expected to be high throughout Monday, Labour Day.

The official holiday road toll period began at 4pm on Friday and does not end until 6am on Tuesday.

If the toll remains at zero, it would be a record for recent years.

Six people died on the roads during the 2023 Labour Weekend period, and this year's Easter road toll was the highest since 2021, with seven people killed.

The lowest Labour Weekend road toll was recorded back in 2013, where only one person died and 109 were injured.

The worst was in 1983, where 13 people died and 248 were injured, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Transport Agency spokesperson Andy Knackstedt warned people not to be complacent on the roads.

He said even if there were no deaths, those who are seriously injured in crashes can receive life-long impacts.

"We're just asking people to do the basics - drive and travel at a safe speed, to share the driving, make sure you're well rested, and just take the the time that you need to to get home safely."

Earlier, Superintendent Steve Greally, director of road policing, said staff be out patrolling roads.

"Our teams continue to work tirelessly throughout the country to make sure everyone remains safe on our roads every day, and long weekends are no different.

"There's no room for complacency and we want motorists to take note whenever and wherever they are travelling."