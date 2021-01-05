Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Homicide investigation after Christchurch death

    1. News
    2. National

    Nathan Te Hana. Photo: NZ Police
    Nathan Te Hana. Photo: NZ Police
    Police are appealing for the public's help to find a man they want to speak to in relation to a Christchurch homicide investigation.

    The investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Linwood on January 3.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Sarah Illingworth said police wanted to speak to Nathan Te Hana as part of the investigation.

    Te Hana, 46, is believed to be in the Christchurch area.

    On Sunday, police received a report about 2:50pm that 57-year-old Michael Joseph Graham required medical assistance at an England St property.

    "Emergency services attended; however, Mr Graham was sadly declared deceased at the scene," Illingworth said.

    "Enquiries have established he was involved in an assault at the address."

    If you have seen Te Hana or have any information that can help police locate him, phone 111, quoting file number 210103/2420.

    You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers - 0800 555 111.

    Star News

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter