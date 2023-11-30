Labour unveils Opposition line-up

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

Labour has unveiled its Opposition line-up, with issues such as child poverty and climate change given high rankings.

Leader Chris Hipkins said the line-up brought “experience and energy” and would hold the “coalition of chaos to account”.

The list includes six women and four men in the top 10. It has seen significant drops for some of Labour’s senior MPs including Kelvin Davis, who signalled he would retire at the next election, and David Parker.

Parker's former Environment role has gone to Rachel Brooking, who served as Associate Environment Minister for the final few months of the Labour government.

The departure of Andrew Little means Phil Twyford has been given the Immigration portfolio, while Dr Ayesha Verrall will be the Public Service spokesperson.

Ginny Andersen will keep the Police portfolio, but her Justice role has been given to Duncan Webb.

Willie Jackson, meanwhile, is now the highest-ranked Māori MP in Labour at number five. Jackson said “at the moment” he was committed to the whole term, after previously saying he was considering his future.

Jackson said they had a job to do to support Māori aspirations.

“We’ve seen all the attacks, from the smokefree, a referendum in disguise they are putting up... we have a job to do.”

In giving Parker the foreign affairs portfolio, Hipkins said part of that was to maintain a positive relationship with the coalition Government in that area, taking into account his good relations with Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

Hipkins said he intended to invite Gerry Brownlee, who National is nominating as Speaker, to speak to the Labour caucus to make his case to get their endorsement.

He said he thought it was an “interesting decision” that National had chosen Greens climate spokesman James Shaw over the official Opposition climate change spokeswoman in Megan Woods to go to COP.

Hipkins said the rankings in Opposition didn’t matter as much as when in Government, and that his line-up had three times as much ministerial experience as the coalition government.

He said the election didn’t go Labour’s way and they had work to do to get New Zealanders to support them again.

”With the start this coalition has had it’s clear New Zealanders will need an Opposition that stands for their values and what is right.”

Hipkins said they had seen a lack of moral compass from the new government.

Hipkins yesterday confirmed former Finance Minister Grant Robertson would continue as finance spokesman, while former Health Minister Ayesha Verrall would keep her health portfolio.

- additional reporting RNZ