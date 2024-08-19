Man dies in car after gunfire in Auckland

Police door-knocking in Pakuranga after the incident this morning. Photo: RNZ

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man in Auckland's Pakuranga Heights this morning.

Armed police amassed at the intersection of Marvon Downs Ave and Pixie Place about 6.45am after reports of gunfire.

Officers found a person, reported by The New Zealand Herald as a grandfather, with a gunshot wound in a vehicle. The man died at the scene.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Shaun Vicker said the investigation was in the early stages.

"The community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area today and in coming days as we work to piece together what has led to this and who is responsible.

"We are continuing to speak to a number of people in the area at the time and are keen to hear from anyone who hasn't already spoken with us."

Police are still looking for the people they believe are responsible for the shooting.

Neighbour Kelly Lambert was startled awake when gunshots rang out from across the street.

"I just woke up at about 6:35am and heard five gunshots really loudly," she said.

"My husband went out the driveway and heard some screaming [so] we rang the police."

She said it was a shock to have something like this happen so close to home.

"It definitely gave me the shivers, because the gunshots were quite deafening.

"But I think the police have it under control... I'm not afraid for our safety."

Another resident, Saf Khan, was also woken by the gunshots.

"I heard five gunshots in rapid succession, it was pretty loud at that time of the morning so I'm sure it woke up a lot of people," he said.

"When you hear gunshots that close to your house it is a bit concerning, we go for walks down that street so it's very surprising."

Neighbour Adam Alkhatib feared his peaceful neighbourhood was becoming unsafe.

"It's quite worrying... I've been here for a long time and it's never been like this," he said.

"There's definitely a spike in crime, we feel a lack of safety."