Man who died in Loburn crash named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The man who died following a crash in North Canterbury has been named.
He was Wayne Charles Harrison, 66, also known as Harry, from Richmond in Tasman.
Harrison died after the collision involving a car and motorcycle about 1pm at the intersection of Birch Hill Rd and Yaxleys Rd, in Loburn, on March 1.
Police said at the time a person was found in a critical condition, but was unable to be resuscitated, and died at the scene.
"Police extend our condolences to his friends and family," a spokesperson said.
"Enquiries to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash are ongoing."
- APL