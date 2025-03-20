Thursday, 20 March 2025

Man who died in Loburn crash named

    1. News
    2. National

    The man who died following a crash in North Canterbury has been named.

    He was Wayne Charles Harrison, 66, also known as Harry, from Richmond in Tasman.

    Harrison died after the collision involving a car and motorcycle about 1pm at the intersection of Birch Hill Rd and Yaxleys Rd, in Loburn, on March 1. 

    Police said at the time a person was found in a critical condition, but was unable to be resuscitated, and died at the scene. 

    "Police extend our condolences to his friends and family," a spokesperson said.

    "Enquiries to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash are ongoing."

    - APL