Man who died in Loburn crash named

The man who died following a crash in North Canterbury has been named.

He was Wayne Charles Harrison, 66, also known as Harry, from Richmond in Tasman.

Harrison died after the collision involving a car and motorcycle about 1pm at the intersection of Birch Hill Rd and Yaxleys Rd, in Loburn, on March 1.

Police said at the time a person was found in a critical condition, but was unable to be resuscitated, and died at the scene.

"Police extend our condolences to his friends and family," a spokesperson said.

"Enquiries to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash are ongoing."

- APL