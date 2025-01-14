Nelson man's death remains 'unexplained'

File photo

The death of a man in his Nelson home is still being treated as "unexplained" by police.

A police spokesperson said on Tuesday an investigation into the circumstances of the death of 55-year-old Darren James Cook was ongoing.

Cook was found dead in his Suffolk Rd home in Stoke last Friday night after police visited the house for an unrelated matter, Detective Inspector Geoff Baber said.

It was not known how Cook died.

A post-mortem examination was completed on Monday, but Baber said his cause of death was yet to be confirmed and further forensic testing was being done.

Officers were working to piece together what occurred to Cook, prior to his death, Baber said.