Thursday, 24 February 2022

New Zealand 'stands with the people of Ukraine': Mahuta

    1. News
    2. National

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta. Photo: RNZ
    Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta says New Zealand condemns the advance of Russian armed forces into Ukraine.

    "We stand with the people of Ukraine impacted by this conflict. Our thoughts are with them," Mahuta said this evening.

    "Russia's actions are a flagrant breach of fundamental international rules," she added.

    "The use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law."

    Mahuta said New Zealand joined the international community in calling on Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine, and immediately and permanently withdraw.

    She said it was important to return to diplomatic negotiations to de-escalate the conflict.

    'The world will hold Russia accountable'

    US President Joe Biden says "The world will hold Russia accountable".

    "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

    Biden condemned Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified attack".

    Biden has said he will work with Nato to coordinate a response but has emphasised the US will not send American troops to Ukraine.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the invasion of Ukraine an "egregious attack".

    NZ Herald

