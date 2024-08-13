NZ reality show contestant Michael Murray dies

Piki Knap and Michael Murray were contestants on My Kitchen Rules NZ in 2024. Photo: TVNZ

My Kitchen Rules New Zealand contestant Michael Murray died on Monday, according to an extended family member.

The family member, who did not want to be named, said they were informed Monday afternoon.

They said it was a sad time for Ngāti Rora of Ngāti Maniapoto, and all those who knew Murray.

"It's a shock to all those who know him."

They said Murray was an extremely talented and unique young man.

Murray competed on the 2024 season of MKR with his cousin Piki Knap. On their official bio for the reality TV cooking show, the pair, raised in Te Kuiti, said they shared a love of cooking for visitors.

Having spent years living in South America, Murray, 46, aid his secret weapn was "being a mighty kitchen ninja".

"I possess a magnetic energy - agility, precision and an unassuming personality."

Murray, who has Ngāti Maniapoto heritage, spent much of the past 12 years in Mexico, Women's Day reported, where he worked on telenovela soap operas and did small stints on other shows.

"I was Mr New Zealand back in 2005, and that's what took me overseas and eventually to Mexico.

"Obviously, I'm not Mexican, but they thought I was Latino. I did some great work there, then to come home and be a part of this whole journey with MKR is a blessing in disguise. I've always put my hand up to opportunity," he said at the time.