Ousted Kapa-Kingi likely to take court action

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi. Photo: RNZ (file)

Ousted Te Pāti Māori MP Kapa-Kingi says she is likely to file court action to challenge her expulsion from the party.

It comes after a period of public infighting between Kapa-Kingi, fellow expelled MP Tākuta Ferris, and the party's leadership - co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi and party president John Tamihere.

Kapa-Kingi spoke to RNZ's Morning Report programme today, saying lawyers had been talking - but she was willing to take the matter to the courts if it came to that.

On the face of it, Kapa-Kingi said she "had to" agree she had been expelled from the party but she would continue to push back and challenge it.

There was a "process in train" despite her not liking it and believing it "completely unjust".

She still believed in the movement and was hopeful there would still be a place for her in Te Pāti Māori - if the leadership changed.

Kapa-Kingi told Morning Report the leadership of Ngawera-Packer and Waititi was where changes needed to occur.

She said there had been a breach of the constitution in the way things had been handled so far, saying what has occurred is "unacceptable". The constitution required a "legitimate" meeting of about 30 party members - but there had "barely" been seven or 10 in attendance.

"That's being challenged," she said.

Kapa-Kingi has called a hui for this weekend, where she wants an explanation from the party's executive about her expulsion.