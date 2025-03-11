Police name Christchurch homicide victim

Emergency services were called to a social housing complex on Innes Road in Mairehau at about 9.15pm Sunday. Photo: RNZ

Police have released the name of the man who died in the Christchurch suburb of Mairehau on Sunday night.

He was 39-year-old Tyrone Munns, from Mairehau.

A police spokesperson said a scene examination had been completed at the address, and they were continuing to work to determine the circumstances leading up to the death of Mr Munns.

"We are still looking to speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in Innes Road between 8pm and 9.15pm on Sunday 9 March."

Mr Munns was found with critical injuries at a block of flats, part of a social housing complex.

"Despite urgent treatment, he died at the scene."