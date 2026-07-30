[Missing Credit]A map showing a red marker locating the Kermadec Islands. Image: RNZ A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has struck the Kermadec Islands region, Earth Sciences New Zealand says. The islands are approximately 800-1000km northeast of New Zealand’s North Island. The quake was recorded shortly at 10.27am on Thursday, about 200km away from Raoul Island, Geohazards duty officer Sheng Lin-Lin said. It was a shallow tremor, according the USGS site, and was followed by another quake of 5.2 magnitude 25 minutes later, both 10km deep. There were no reports of damage and checks of GeoNet instruments have found all systems functioning as usual, Lin-Lin said. There was no observed tsunami signal or unusual water levels. Lin-Lin added that though the quake did not have a big impact, it was a reminder that significant earthquakes can occur in this region and around Aotearoa. No Earth Sciences staff were on the island at the time and the organisation was not aware of anyone else being there. - additional reporting by Allied Media [Missing Credit]