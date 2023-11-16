Queen St homicide: Man wanted by police hands himself in

Electric scooters abandoned on lower Queen St following the shooting incident. Photo: NZ Herald

A man wanted by police for a shooting in central Auckland earlier this year has handed himself in.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said the 24-year-old man handed himself in at Auckland Central Police station this morning following the incident in Queen St on August 3.

The man appeared via video link in the Auckland District Court on charges of murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He made no plea and was granted interim name suppression. He was remanded in custody and would next appear in the High Court at Auckland on December 6.

Bolton thanked the wider community for sharing the appeal for the wanted man.

”I would also like to highlight the work of the Auckland City CIB, who have been investigating this matter for the past 15 weeks."

The investigation into the incident was continuing and police could not rule out further charges being laid, he said.

Sione Tuuholoaki. Photo: supplied

Tuuholoaki was shot in Queen St and died from his injuries in hospital two days later.

The alleged shooter then fled the scene on a Lime scooter.

A witness told The New Zealand Herald he heard multiple gunshots and people yelling, before looking out of the window to see a man lying on the ground and another being tended to by police.

Tuuholoaki’s former workmates were shocked and saddened by the death of the 26-year-old.

He used to work in a distribution centre for The Warehouse Group, who extended their thoughts to his friends and family.

“Our team members remember him as a really nice person who was always polite, approachable and hardworking,” chief people officer Richard Parker told the Herald.

Friends described Tuuholoaki as “an old soul trapped in a young body” and an “angel” who affected many.

The Herald understands he moved to New Zealand from Australia last year.

Woman accomplice pleads not guilty

Earlier this month, a woman accused of serving as the wanted man’s accomplice pleaded not guilty and was charged with being an accessory after the fact of Tuuholoaki’s murder.

She was arrested five weeks ago and made her first appearance in the Auckland District Court in October.

She was bailed to a home in Hamilton with conditions not to associate with co-offenders or witnesses and to surrender her passport.

Her case will go to trial in February 2025.