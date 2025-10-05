Unexplained Christchurch death a 'perplexing case'

File photo

Police say the unexplained death of a man in Christchurch is a "perplexing case", as they appeal for information from the public.

Officers were called about 8.20am on Saturday to a residence on Eastern Terrace in Beckenham, where they found the man dead.

In an update this morning police said the circumstances of his death remained unclear, and they were "working to understand what occurred in the lead-up to this incident".

Detective Senior Sergeant Daniel Overend said they were particularly focused on tracing the man’s movements over the past two weeks, and were appealing to the public for any information that may assist.

“We are committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding this man’s death,” Det Snr Sgt Overend said.

“This is a perplexing case, and we are keeping an open mind as we work through a number of inquiries.”

He said they were conducting an area canvass of the neighbourhood to identify anyone who may have seen or interacted with the man in recent weeks.

- Police 105, file number 251004/7850, or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

