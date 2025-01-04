Weather hits Cook Strait ferry crossings

Several passenger ferry crossings were cancelled today due to strong winds and large swells in Cook Strait. Photo: RNZ

Holidaymakers have been left adrift after several passenger ferry crossings were cancelled today due to strong winds and large swells in Cook Strait.

Interislander cancelled two morning sailings of the Aratere, while Bluebridge has cancelled five sailings today, including a freight-only crossing.

The Aratere was supposed to depart Wellington at 6.15am and return from Picton at 11am.

On its website Interislander said all passengers had been moved to other sailings and it was putting on additional sailings tomorrow morning.

Bluebridge said customers affected by its cancellations would be contacted about alternative sailings.

It warned the "unsettled" weather causing the disruptions could last until Monday evening.