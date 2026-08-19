Ford New Zealand is proud to be a part of the 2026 Daffodil Day Rally.

The company is partnering with the New Zealand Vintage Car Club to support the nationwide event, which is to be held across the country this weekend.

The rally is a celebration of classic cars and community spirit with a shared goal to raise funds for the Cancer Society of New Zealand.

All proceeds made from the regional events will stay within the community and will directly fund transport for patients to and from care.

Regional Ford Gore are proud to be one of the many Ford dealers throughout the country supporting the event.

Sales manager Dan Cavanagh said the event is important to the community

“We all know someone impacted by cancer and doing our bit to support the Rally and the Cancer Society is very important,” he said.

“The rally has been running in Gore for the past 8 years and we are proud to be part of it, alongside Denis Knight and his team, and other Ford dealers across New Zealand. To help the Cancer Society, who provide support services to those with cancer, is a no-brainer for us.

“The rally is open all members of the public in everyday modern vehicles. Whether you're a vintage car enthusiast, a Ford fan, or simply someone who wants to help a great cause. We encourage you to join us for a day of back road adventure. Every mile driven and every dollar raised brings us closer to our goal.”

The 2026 Gore Daffodil Rally for Cancer will be held this Sunday beginning at Gate 2 at the Gore A&P Showgrounds from noon. Entry/donation is $10 per vehicle.