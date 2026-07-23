Local Invercargill dancer Liam Templeton is set to travel to and from Wellington over 14 times this year as part of a programme at the New Zealand School of Dance. Liam is 14 year s old and has been dancing since he was 5, this will be his fourth year as part of the Scholars and Associates programme. Currently dancing with local team La Muse, he will be training under tutors from the Royal New Zealand Ballet and NZ School of Dance. To support his ventures, Invercargill band The Orphans will be hosting a gig to raise money to help Liam fund flights and accommodation. Along with live music, this event will include raffles and auctions with food available on site. It will be hosted at the Riff Live Music Venue on Saturday, 7.30pm till 11pm. Entry is $20 for a single and $40 for a family. tayler.mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz