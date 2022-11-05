South Otago youngsters get taste of rural life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Milton youngsters had a taste of rural life yesterday.
The Tokomairiro A&P Society had its second agriculture day for primary school pupils in Milton at the society’s grounds.
Pupils from Milton Primary School, Tokoiti School and St Mary’s School arrived at the grounds throughout the day to experience a flavour of rural living with various demonstrative stalls of petting zoos, education and craft areas.
By Evelyn Thorn