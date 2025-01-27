Letters to the Editor: Gaza, Dunedin and unkempt verges

Taieri Gorge Railway. File photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Unkempt verges are an appalling sight

What an appalling statement by a council spokesman in the ODT today (23.1.25) suggesting maintenance of berms and grassed areas around the city for cosmetic reasons is no longer a priority.

Now that the work is left for longer periods before tidying up, even playgrounds look unkempt, made worse after eventual mowing by large clumps of grass left everywhere.

If the city no longer has the money to pay for routine streetscape maintenance, then councillors need to take a hard look at themselves and ask why. How can we encourage visitors to Dunedin if we show such little pride in our surroundings?

Maintenance is a basic council function. Why have four blocks of George St looking great if the rest of the city looks in a poor state?

Surely it is now approaching a time when the responsibilities of council departments need to be reviewed, and priorities reset.

To have our wonderful city so far in debt that it can’t afford to keep the city clean and tidy is absurd and a damning testimony for how the city has been managed by former and some current city councillors.

Alan Race

Shiel Hill

And a total disgrace

I am dismayed at the number of grass verges now a total disgrace to the city.

I lived in Scotia St, Port Chalmers for 40 years and kept the lawns tidy at all times. I am now in a rest-home but visit the port occasionally.

What a sight: the grass is about a metre high now, and a disgrace for the many tourists to see.

When will it be cut, as it is a fire risk and can house rats.

Ray Scott

Dunedin

Ceasefire editorial

The editorial (ODT 18.1.25) falls short on much factual detail.

It implies Israeli IDF deliberately target civilians. They do not, unlike their Palestinian Hamas terrorist neighbours who do. Israeli forces do not take and hold civilian hostages.

IDF forces do not hide and fight from behind innocent civilians or fight and store weaponry in churches, hospitals and schools.

Israel does not educate its children to hate their Palestinian neighbours. Unlike the Palestinian ideology to seek the death of all Jews and the complete annihilation of the state of Israel.

Israel would love to live in peace with all its Arab neighbours.

Note the different response to the proposed ceasefire of this 15-month conflict.

Israeli families are celebrating the return of their loved ones who have been held hostage. Even the bodies of those who have been murdered by Hamas terrorists. And the possible return to their homes in Northern Israel and along the border with Gaza.

Palestinians are "celebrating" that a number of their Hamas terrorists have survived to continue the fight.

That financial and other aid will pour into Gaza so that they can rebuild their terror tunnels and other military terrorist infrastructure based in and beside schools, mosques and hospitals.

That many of their people have been martyred in their ideologically based conflict against Israel.

The latest Hamas leader has vowed publicly that this conflict will continue and that October 7 will be repeated.

The editorial does make one true statement: "War, aggression, violence, terrorism should never be allowed to win". Israel and other nations that believe this and are committed to this outcome; earn and deserve our support.

There is hope.

M. W. Cowan

Concord

Just how propitious are our circumstances

My partner and I recently paid a visit to Dunedin. She had only visited on the odd occasion as a child while I lived in Dunedin for several years before and after the pandemic.

We were both delighted with the charm, beauty, and hospitality of Dunedin and its people. The city always impresses with its cafes and bars, and the museums, art galleries, and heritage buildings are second to none. The George St development looks tremendous, and the campus and botanic gardens were stunning.

A real highlight was once again travelling on the Taieri Gorge Railway, which is an asset that the city cannot do without. How many other cities can boast a day-return scenic tourist railway? We could also not help but notice the foot traffic in the CBD, which would be equal to that of Auckland, Wellington, or Christchurch. Dunedin certainly has a lot going for it.

On the way home, my partner said to me that Dunedin had one of the best small airports she had ever visited. If you have not taken a moment to enjoy the city's amenities or wonderful hospitality lately, I cannot recommend it enough. As John Clarke said, "we don't know how lucky we are."

J. Eunson

Wellington

