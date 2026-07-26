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Queenstown gallery exhibition ‘close to home’ for renowned painter

<i>The Rabbiters\\' House, Gimmerburn</i>, painted this year by Sir Grahame Sydney, has been lent from a Queenstown private collection for the \"Close to Home\" exhibition at Milford Galleries, Queenstown. Photo: Glenn Frei
<i>The Rabbiters\\' House, Gimmerburn</i>, painted this year by Sir Grahame Sydney, has been lent from a Queenstown private collection for the \"Close to Home\" exhibition at Milford Galleries, Queenstown. Photo: Glenn Frei
The Rabbiters' House, Gimmerburn, painted this year by Sir Grahame Sydney, has been lent from a Queenstown private collection for the "Close to Home" exhibition at Milford Galleries, Queenstown. Photo: Glenn Frei
Grant Miller
Grant Miller
Grant MillerReporter
Sunday, July 26, 2026
Otago|Central Otago
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