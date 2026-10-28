An Oamaru road rage incident left an occupant with a “serious hand injury”, police say.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said police were yet to decide on charges following the incident which occurred about 7.30pm on Saturday.

Occupants from one vehicle allegedly threw items out the window at a following vehicle on State Highway 1.

Both cars came to a stop in a residential street in North Oamaru where the altercation allegedly occurred, Sgt Wilkinson said.

One of the occupants suffered a “serious hand injury” after a car door was slammed on their hand, he said.

Police were yet to decide on charges, he said.