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No resolution for Palmerston family

Quentin McGhie, pictured here in 2025 standing in the hole he dug to help drain excess water, in front of his Palmerston property where he lives with his family (from left) Conrad McGhie, 16, Sophie Barsby, 10, and Vanessa Barsby. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
Quentin McGhie, pictured here in 2025 standing in the hole he dug to help drain excess water, in front of his Palmerston property where he lives with his family (from left) Conrad McGhie, 16, Sophie Barsby, 10, and Vanessa Barsby. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
Quentin McGhie, pictured here in 2025 standing in the hole he dug to help drain excess water, in front of his Palmerston property where he lives with his family (from left) Conrad McGhie, 16, Sophie Barsby, 10, and Vanessa Barsby. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
Nic Duff
Nic Duff
Nic DuffReporter
Saturday, August 1, 2026
Otago|North Otago
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