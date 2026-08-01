No resolution for Palmerston family

A young family in Palmerston is still at odds with the Waitaki District Council over an alleged leaky pipe. Last August, the Oamaru Mail reported Quentin McGhie and Vanessa Barsby’s Palmerston home was suffering from high moisture levels and visible mould. They say the water is leaking from the council’s wastewater pipes and running down beneath their property, but the council disagrees. Ms Barsby said they had since filed a complaint with the ombudsman but did not have a timeline for any decision. They lived with their two children and the house was making them sick, she said. “Our health is on the line. “I’m not well, I’m never well. My allergies are through the roof.” They had spent thousands of dollars to keep the problems at bay as best they could, Mr McGhie said. “We’d like to just fix the house and move on, but we can’t because everything we fix just falls apart again. “We’re just in limbo, we don’t know what to do. “We want out, we want to sell and move on, but we’re just stuck.” The upcoming 16.9% rates increase had just added to their dissatisfaction, Ms Barsby said. “They want to up our rates while we’re still facing a problem caused by them. “The council don’t care about us out here at Palmerston. “They’re getting some very angry residents that aren’t get anything for what they pay.” A Waitaki District Council spokesperson said the council had completed “multiple investigations” of the water supply and wastewater infrastructure in relation to the issue. “These investigations have not identified any leaks from council infrastructure that could cause the excess moisture at the property. “Council is therefore not aware of any repairs to its networks that could help with moisture at this property. “Council has communicated the results of these investigations to the property owners and their legal representatives, and provided information regarding these investigations to the media in August 2025 upon request.” The council had also responded to the ombudsman’s request for information, the spokesperson said. Oamaru Mail/Otago Daily TimesVanessa Barsby and Quentin McGhie are still at odds with the council over an alleged leaky pipe which they say is causing high moisture levels at their Palmerston home. Photo: Nic Duff