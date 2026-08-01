Stacey Honeywill is ready to lead the Otago Community Trust. The Oamaru principal was appointed trust chairperson in May. She is no stranger to leadership positions as she is principal of Oamaru school Te Pākihi o Maru and Mrs Honeywill (Kāi Tahu) is also Te Akatea New Zealand Māori Principals’ Association vice president, where she advocates for Māori educational achievement and leadership at a national level. It was an exciting time to lead the trust, she told the Oamaru Mail earlier this week. “I just saw an opportunity to contribute in another capacity, really. “We’re currently going through a whole new strategic plan and so it’s going to be good to lead the trust in that space when we finalise that off.” The intention is to launch the new strategic plan in April 2027. The last time their plan was updated was during the Covid-19 Pandemic which made getting community input difficult. However, the engagement from the community has been “really good” Mrs Honeywill said. “I think it’s a great thing for the trust because the work we’ve put into it so far is allowing us to really focus on the needs of all of our communities that we support.” She has been a trustee for the past 15 months and it has been a rewarding role so far. “It is so lovely to sit around the table and see where our funding is going and seeing the difference it’s making out in the community.” She was looking forward to “continuing to strengthen community relationships” in her time as chairwoman. Mrs Honeywill was not the only new appointment for the trust as Rebecca Williams was also appointed as deputy chairwoman. She was raised in Waikouaiti and now lives in Cromwell. North Otago received a handful of grants from the trust in May. The Order of St John South Island Region Trust Board received $500,000 to help build the new ambulance station in Oamaru to replace a 43-year-old facility. The new station will support emergency ambulance services, first aid training, youth programmes, and the Waka Ora Health Shuttle, with completion expected in late 2026 or early 2027. Special Olympics North Otago Trust also received $10,000 to deliver a snow sports programme for athletes with intellectual disabilities across July, August and September this year. Other grants were given to the North Otago Golf Club ($6300), Waitaki Valley School ($20,000) and Oamaru Intermediate School ($4000).