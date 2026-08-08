Some 500 to 600 used car and truck batteries — with another 100 to 150 still coming — were dropped off last weekend for a Queenstown Lions Club fundraiser. President Simon Hayes expects it will raise “several thousand dollars” to help the family of local 5-year-old Dylan Yallop, who is battling the recurrence of an aggressive cancer. He suggests the battery drive’s not only raised money for a good cause, “but we’ve also helped a whole lot of people get rid of their batteries that they didn’t know what to do with, and it’s a good project for Lions”. Hayes says batteries can still be dropped off at two collection points — the front of his property at 442 Littles Rd and at 205 Peninsula Rd, Kelvin Heights. As to whether the fundraiser exceeded expectations, “I didn’t have any expectations, so I suppose the answer is yes”. Subject to board approval, the club’s battery drive could become an an annual project. Meanwhile, a ‘Dylan Yallop Golf Day’ is being held at the Arrowtown golf course tomorrow. — PHILIP CHANDLER