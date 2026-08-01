A British man who got tanked watching football at a Queenstown bar was nabbed for drink-driving after a concerned member of the public called the cops. Carpenter Steven Paul Wileman, 25, was stopped in Athol St about 9pm on July 6 after a “heavily intoxicated’’ driver was spotted getting into his car by a lakefront hotel and driving away. Wileman, who was slurring his speech, smelled of booze and had bloodshot eyes, blew 797mcg — more than three times the legal limit. At his sentencing in Queenstown’s court, defence lawyer DeAnn Nicoloso said the defendant claimed he’d driven into town with friends on the understanding one of them would drive him home. For some reason the plan didn’t work out, and he’d decided to drive home to Frankton because he had to work the next morning. ‘‘He makes absolutely no excuse — he knew he was over the limit,” Nicoloso said. ‘‘He’s remorseful, he’s ashamed.’’ The defendant had been living in the resort for three years, so was able to apply for a sponsored work visa. He was aware his offending could have consequences for such an application, but had decided to take a conviction “on the chin”. Community magistrate Sarah Steele said Wileman was fortunate his “extremely high” breath-alcohol level was, nevertheless, just under the threshold for an alcohol interlock sentence. He was convicted and fined $797 and disqualified for six months.