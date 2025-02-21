A liquor licence application for an underground strip club in Queenstown’s Church St appears likely to attract objections.

The application is on behalf of the Calendar Girls chain, which runs clubs in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland, and whose founder, James Samson, has served jail time on drugs charges.

When the club announced a Queenstown venue was "under construction" — in the former Seek nightclub premises — strip club dancer Sophie, who works for local club Soho, launched a petition last September to try to stop it.

Sophie, who has worked for other Calendar Club venues, urged the community to strongly object to the chain, "or any other venue associated with Calendar Girls founder and operator James Samson", opening in town.

The petition alleged the chain was notorious for exploiting its workers and having a negative impact on its surrounding community.

It called on the landlord to deny it, or any business associated with Samson, a lease, and also asked for the local liquor licensing committee to deny the chain, or any Samson venue, a liquor licence.

Strip club workers’ union, Fired Up Stilletos, which says it was "born out of injustice experienced by Calendar Girls workers", backed Sophie’s campaign.

Samson, however, told The New Zealand Herald, Calendar Girls had "led the way" for the past 28 years and would "continue to provide NZ with the best possible venues".

"It’s only normal the local clubs would be worried when NZ’s best clubs are entering their market."

Speaking this week, Veail says her petition, which has been pulled by its host website, got about 1700 signatures.

She was encouraging as many people as possible to object to Calendar Girls’ "adult entertainment" liquor licence before submissions close March 10.

Asked why, she alleges "there’s a lot of drug use and irresponsible serving of liquor in the clubs".

"I’ve seen people pay for lap dances over and over again and continue to be charged without even getting to have the lap dance because they’re so intoxicated they don’t even know what they’re doing.

"So, like, it’s massively exploitative for the customers as well as dangerous for the strippers."

Police in the past have objected to a Calendar Girls liquor licence application.

According to this application, the Seek premises, below The World Bar, are being fitted out for a strip club, including spas, but when it reopens it’ll remain a tavern till the adult entertainment liquor licence is granted.

Calendar Girls company Alan Samson Ltd, whose sole director is James Samson’s mum Vicki Samson, bought 40% of Seek Night Club Ltd last month and will purchase the remaining shares over the next 18 months, the application said.

James Samson would continue his roles in marketing, design and business development, as with their other venues, but "does not work behind the bar or on the door at any time, as per his agreement with police".