While the government’s looking at other ways for growth to pay for growth, Queenstown’s mayor worries he’s watching the beginning of a “slow motion trainwreck”. In a statement to Mountain Scene, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop — who also holds the transport, housing and RMA reform portfolios — confirms he’s taking advice on what “additional options” are available under the controversial Fast-track Approvals Act to ensure developers make contributions to wider network infrastructure. In Queenstown last Friday, Finance Minister Nicola Willis told members of the Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce Bishop’s been “furrowing his brow” over Queenstown’s 11 current fast-track proposals, which will potentially add another 10,000 homes to the Whakatipu, and is “rapidly” doing policy work to create more mechanisms to levy projects. Bishop tells Scene the government has heard from communities they’re worried about fast-track creating “out-of-sequence growth”. “It is this government’s view that growth should pay for growth, so we are looking at what options are available to support this.” While Bishop says fast-track’s helping address New Zealand’s housing crisis, need for more renewable energy and infrastructure deficit, Glover takes an alternate view, particularly on the latter. When asked what additional mechanisms Queenstown’s council would find most useful under fast-track, Glover was blunt. “What would be helpful is that they don’t get past the government minister starting line.” The prospect of several thousand houses being built out of zone is a “huge challenge”, he says, particularly given developers aren’t contributing to downstream effects, such as more congestion, the need for additional schools and required energy supply. On the roading network, Glover describes them of the “arteries” of the community and economy. “And we know what happens when arteries get blocked, right? “Patient dies. “We know it’s failing, so why wouldn’t we improve some of this stuff before we put more pressure on it? “I think there’s a particular case to ask … for this district, that we have a pause to allow us to catch up.” He notes, too, his council consented 1700 new homes last year, putting this district third, nationally, behind only Auckland and Christchurch, while the population was growing at 5% per annum over the past 5 years. “We don’t have a growth problem,” he says. “We’ve got a capacity and an infrastructure capacity problem. “So our job is to try and bring that back and get some balance because … you can’t build a community without good foundations.” Glover says the greenfield fast-track proposals are “incredibly challenging”, particularly given council’s being required by the new legislation to spend staff time, and ratepayer money, on a new spatial plan and a regional spatial plan. “Why would we bother when the one [spatial plan] that we’ve got is completely overlooked by the fast-track process? “How can I justify spending your rates to make a plan that has no standing?” He accepts there is yet to be a single fast-track home built, but that actually adds weight to his worry, given fast-track developers aren’t spending millions of dollars having a crack at the process for fun. “My worry is it feels like I’m just watching the start of a slow-motion trainwreck.” He also rails against any suggestion his stance, or that of the wider community who aren’t supportive of mass housing developments out-of-zone, is ‘NIMBYism’. “There is nothing NIMBY about this. “It’s just about making sure we actually get something that comes through our growth process, that people are comfortable with, and that we thrive as people who are living here, and our visitors … [have] a great time.” tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz