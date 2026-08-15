Queenstown’s set to host the Youth Pan-Pacific Ice Hockey Series in October, marking the first time it’s been held in New Zealand.

The inaugural edition, for under-16 players, was held last year in Melbourne, Australia, featuring two teams from Australia, one from NZ and one from overall winners Hong Kong-China.

In Queenstown, it’ll be expanded to include Thailand.

The series provides early exposure to a high-performance hockey environment for the up-and-coming athletes, where the focus is on supporting players, and giving them the tools, experience and competitive environment needed to develop the next generation of hockey talent.

It also creates development opportunities for officials, coaches, team staff and support personnel.

Arrowtowner Andy Mills, Ice Hockey New Zealand’s president, says bringing the series to NZ is a “really important step for our game”.

“It gives our young players the chance to experience international hockey early, test themselves against quality opposition, and better understand what it takes to compete at the next level.

“Opportunities like this are crucial for developing the future of ice hockey in NZ.”

The Youth Pan-Pacific Ice Hockey Series runs from October 29 to November 2 at the Queenstown Ice Arena.

— TRACEY ROXBURGH