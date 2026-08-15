Queenstowner Toby Arnott’s now driving the proposed Queenstown Cable Car project. Led and funded by Southern Infrastructure Ltd, Arnott, who’s born and bred in the resort, has just been appointed as the establishment general manager. He’s got more than 27 years’ experience working in alpine resorts across New Zealand, Japan and the United States, spending his career in and around passenger ropeways, with extensive experience in safety, asset management and delivery of major infrastructure projects. He’s previously held senior roles with NZSki, Treble Cone and California’s Sugar Bowl Resort, leading everything from lift operations and engineering to weather and risk management, major capital projects and large teams on the ground, and has strong commercial and governance experience. Arnott says the ambitious cable car project’s both timely and necessary. “I remember Queenstown before congestion became a part of daily life — when getting around was easy and the town felt more connected. “Growth has bought incredible opportunities, but also real pressure on infrastructure. “This project is about making it easier for everyone to get around the district so they can enjoy what makes Queenstown special,” he says. The proposed system, which was referred under the Fast-track Approvals Act in April, plans to provide a reliable, high-capacity transport alternative which will reduce pressure on the resort’s roads and enhance the overall experience for residents and visitors. Planned is a two-line cable car network linking Queenstown CBD with Frankton, Queenstown Airport and Ladies Mile via stations along the State Highway 6 corridor — Southern Infrastructure chief executive Ross Copland says it’s the equivalent to a bus every minute connecting the busiest parts of town. “Most importantly, it can provide immediate relief with a build programme of just 2 years. “In an era where project durations are usually measured in decades, that’s an important point of difference. “We’re getting overwhelming feedback from locals and businesses that we just need to get on with it, so that’s exactly what we’re doing.” Subject to approval, Copland says they’re targeting an opening for the 2029-’30 summer — the project, estimated to cost about $400 million, is in detailed design and consenting. — TRACEY ROXBURGH