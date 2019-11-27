Coherent Hotel Ltd has lodged resource consent for an 89-room hotel at Fernhill, on land it owns adjoining the Kamana Lakehouse — formerly the Aspen Hotel — which it also owns. Artist's Impression: Supplied

Plans for a six-star hotel, backing on to a refurbished hotel in Fernhill, have been unveiled.

Coherent Hotel Ltd has lodged consent with the Queenstown Lakes District Council for the 89-room hotel across nine titles adjoining the Kamana Lakehouse, previously known as the Aspen Hotel, which it also owns.

The resource consent application — which the developer has asked to be publicly notified — said the planned hotel was consistent with the council’s tourism goals of ‘‘moving towards the high-quality/longer-stay experiences’’.

‘‘The hotel will make a significant and long-term contribution towards training and employment in the visitor industry.

‘‘Staffing levels will be close to 1:1 at the proposed hotel, requiring at least 90 staff.’’

The total land area, which would front Richards Park Lane and Aspen Grove, was just over 11,200sq m.

A series of interconnected buildings would house 82 suites, each with 52sq m floor area and a 15sq m deck, six king suites, with floor areas of 132sq m and 45sq m decks, and one presidential suite.

That would have a floor area of 348sq m and a 145sq m deck, three car parks, and a private entrance from Richards Park Lane, with a stone wall along the boundary and a security gate.

Each of the groups of suites would have a rooftop garden — which would not be accessible — to provide some green space and relief for neighbouring properties.

King suites would have ‘‘gable roof features that nod towards the hill-top village concept and provide architectural relief’’.

The development, on a sloping site, would breach the height limits in places and the total building footprint was 74.1% of coverage, which exceeded the limits of between 40% and 45%.

However, because the design included the roof gardens — which ‘‘meaningfully contribute to the visible open space’’ and would occupy 3383sq m of the buildings’ visible surface — the developer said building coverage was actually 39%.

The accommodation wings were planned to the west and east of a ‘‘central core’’.

It would house a ‘‘dramatic double-height’’ hotel reception and lobby, a lounge bar and outdoor terrace with a wrap-around ‘‘reflection pool’’, a business centre and function room, a specialty dining area for about 66 people, an all-day dining area for about 100, and capacity for another 50 to dine on a wrap-around terrace.

Also planned were an indoor pool, gym, hot tubs, indoor and outdoor terraces and a fire pit.

The proposal included a 91-space underground car park, almost three times the number of parks required under the district plan.

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz