With trinity meaning ‘three-in-one’, it is apt Queenstown builder Trinity QT Construction Ltd — winner of Master Builders’ newly-announced ‘supreme’ southern House of the Year over $1\u2009million — has just taken on three new shareholders to steer it into the future. Picking up a combined 50% are builders Kurt Verduyn and Brad Dowman, who have both been with the company for several years, and general and HR manager Jo Wright. Arrowtowner Wayne Foley, who founded the high-end construction firm 13 years ago, says “they all add huge value to the future of the company”. “I’ve recently turned 66, and what I wanted is for Trinity to continue but also become more successful than it has been. “This isn’t me finishing for good, it’s actually me creating an opportunity for others.” Foley says “we’ve been able to continually build high-quality homes because of our culture”. “But of course you’ve got to have talented people, and we have more talent now than I think we’ve ever had.” [Missing Credit]Stepping up: New Trinity QT Construction Ltd shareholders Kurt Verduyn, left, Jo Wright and Brad Dowman. Photo: Philip Chandler Wright adds: “Wayne’s done a good job at setting up a good company with good people, and it feels like a bit of a family”. Verduyn says construction “seems to have got a little bit harder over the past few years, but we just roll with the times and improve”. In the recent southern House of the Year awards, a six-bedroom, 722sqm sTrinity-built home at Queenstown’s Tucker Beach won ‘supreme house of the year over $1m’. It also took out five categories including ‘new home over $4m' and the craftsmanship award. Foley says what is wonderful is Trinity also won the same six awards for an eclectic 700sqm home overlooking Queenstown’s Lake Hayes four years ago. scoop@scene.co.nz